SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The eastbound Sunny Isles Bridge is stuck in the up position, forcing traffic diversions and causing significant delays Tuesday morning.

Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes as crews work to resolve the issue.

Traffic is being rerouted along NE 163rd Street.

Officials have not provided an estimated time for the bridge to be operational.

