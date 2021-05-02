EB MacArthur Causeway shut down after shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting along the MacArthur Causeway has led to the closure of all eastbound lanes.

City of Miami Police and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the incident, Sunday evening.

Due to a shooting along the McArthur Causeway eastbound, we have closed down traffic eastbound to @MiamiBeachPD . Please avoid eastbound McArther Cswy. Alternate routes would be the Julia Tuttle Cswy/195 or Venetian Cswy. pic.twitter.com/FgvpCzWZaf — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 2, 2021

It remains unclear how many people were injured, as well as the extent of their injuries.

In a tweet, police advised drivers to use alternate routes, including the Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.