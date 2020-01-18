EB MacArthur Causeway reopens near Biscayne Blvd. in Miami after car fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened some eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway near the Biscyane Boulevard exit after a car fire shut down the roadway.

Aerial cameras captured the disabled vehicle and some traffic congestion, just after 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic remains congested in the area, so police urge drivers to avoid the scene and seek alternate routes.

