EB MacArthur Causeway reopens after shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The MacArthur Causeway has reopened to traffic after, police said, a shooting led to the closure of all eastbound lanes.

City of Miami Police, Miami Beach Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the incident, Sunday evening.

It remains unclear how many people were injured, as well as the extent of their injuries.

Miami Beach Police is the lead agency on the shooting.

