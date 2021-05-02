EB MacArthur Causeway reopens after 1 grazed in possible road rage

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The MacArthur Causeway has reopened to traffic after what police described as possible case of road rage left one person grazed by a bullet.

City of Miami Police, Miami Beach Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the incident, Sunday evening.

According to investigators, someone on a dirt bike opened fire into another vehicle along the eastbound lanes.

The victim did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Officers temporarily shut down all eastbound lanes.

Miami Beach Police continue to investigate the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

