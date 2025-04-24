MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are diverting traffic on the MacArthur Causeway following a fatal accident.

The road between Fountain Street and Bridge Road was closed as a large contingent of police was seen investigating the incident.

All motorists attempting to get eastbound towards the beach are being forced to make a U-turn on Fountain Street back to I-95.

Drivers traveling towards the area are advised to use the Julia Tuttle Causeway as an alternative.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently unclear.

