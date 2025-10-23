SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down two lanes along Bird Road following a police-involved crash.

According to officials, the crash involving a Sweetwater Police officer and civilian vehicle happened at the intersection near Bird Road and Southwest 74th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said nobody was transported to the hospital but the civilian driver did go to a hospital on their own. Their exact condition is unknown.

Sweetwater Police said one of their officers and another driver ran into each other.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.