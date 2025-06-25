MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible shooting on the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens caused traffic trouble for drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

Troopers shut down the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue for two hours as they investigated the incident.

Traffic cameras captured a large police presence, and traffic backed up for miles. Drivers could be seen driving the wrong way as they tried getting off the highway.

According to FHP, an occupant traveling in a black Chevy Malibu opened fire on a white Hyundai sedan.

A woman, a passenger of the sedan, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound to her chest.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials urge anyone with information to contact FHP.

