MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were able to clean up a gravel spill that led to the closure of two eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami in the middle of rush hour.

An aerial camera hovered above the spill near the Biscayne Boulevard exit, just before 5:20 p.m., Tuesday.

As of 7 p.m., the eastbound lanes had opened back up but traffic remained heavy in the area.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.