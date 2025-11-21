MIAMI (WSVN) - Construction crews have reopened all eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway north of downtown Miami after removing a malfunctioning crane that ked to traffic tie-ups during rush hour.

Cameras captured the crane surrounded by work crews at Northwest 17th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

The eastbound lanes remained closed between Northwest 17th Avenue and Interstate 95 until just before 10 a.m.

One westbound left lane was also closed, from I-95 to west of Northwest 12th Avenue, as crews worked to remove a precast cap segment from the roadway safely.

Officials urged motorists to use alternate routes — like State Road 112, Southwest Eighth Street and U.S. 1 — and allow extra time for travel. Detour signs wre posted along the affected areas.

