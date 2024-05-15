MIAMI (WSVN) - A closure is coming to the Dolphin Expressway in Miami to enable crews to work on a major construction project.

Workers will be building a bridge support structure that will span the entire width of the eastbound expressway just west of Interstate 95.

Officials said the structure will help support a new double-decked roadway and will be completed in four phases over three months.

The shutdown, set to begin late Friday night, will be implemented from the Dolphin’s eastbound lanes, from Northwest 17th Avenue to I-95.

The closures will happen during off traffic times over the weekend and late at night during the week.

