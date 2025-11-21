MIAMI (WSVN) - Construction crews shut down all eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway north of downtown Miami due to a malfunctioning crane, officials said, causing traffic tie-ups during rush hour.

Cameras captured the crane surrounded by work crews at Northwest 17th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes will remain closed between Northwest 17th Avenue and Interstare 95 until at least noon, which is when crews expect to be able to remain the crane from the highway.

Officials said one westbound left lane will also be closed from I-95 to west of Northwest 12th Avenue as crews work to remove a precast cap segment from the roadway safely.

Officials urge motorists to use alternate routes — like State Road 112, Southwest Eighth Street and U.S. 1 — and allow extra time for travel. Detour signs are posted along the affected areas.

The detour will be implemented to guide motorists around the closure as follows:

Exit at Northwest 17th Avenue, then continue south across Seventh Street.

Turn left at Southwest 1st Street and continue east.

Turn right at South Miami Avenue.

Turn right to access the ramp to I-95 north or south.

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on Southwest 1st Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at Northeast 11th Terrace.

Drivers on Northwest 12th Avenue wanting to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue south on Northwest 12 Avenue, turn left at Southwest First Street, and follow the detours above.

