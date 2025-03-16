MIAMI (WSVN) - Eaton Academic hosted their first-ever Fix the Money, Fix the World Kids Market in Miami this weekend.

Saturday’s event gave young entrepreneurs ages 6 to 13 the opportunity to showcase their creativity, business skills and understanding of money principles.

Arianna Blandon, the founder of Eaton Academic described what participants did at the market.

Well, I’m the owner of Eaton Academic Homeschool. We like to push our students, our homeschool students, into business owners,” she said. “Today is a farmers market, and they’re selling their items, their services to the public, but the beauty of today is that they’re accepting cash, Venmo, Zelle, but also Bitcoin.”

Eaton Academic offers award-winning academic programs for K-8 homeschooled students, including classes in math, english, science and social studies, with small class sizes to enhance personalized learning.

