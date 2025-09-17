MIAMI (WSVN) - A reptilian patient marked a milestone at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

Workers at the facility received its 2000th patient for the year, and they said it’s interesting, since this is the first time they’ve gotten this species: an eastern glass lizard.

The staff at the seabird station said they’re worried about the patient, as the future of this creature is uncertain, but they are doing all they can to save him.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.