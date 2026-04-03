SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Tiny patients were met with an Easter surprise in South Miami.

The Easter bunny paid a visit to Baptist Health South Miami Hospital, Friday.

He met with some of the newborns, who were dressed in festive outfits for the occasion.

The surprise visit aimed to bring joy to the toddlers and their parents who will be spending the holiday with them at the hospital.

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