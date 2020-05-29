Eastbound lanes of I-395 shut down near I-95 amid shooting investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 395 near I-95 in Miami after, they said, one person was found shot inside a vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol, City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene, Thursday night.

According to police, they are assisting FHP with a shooting investigation that ended along the eastbound lanes of I-395.

Investigators said one person was shot at an unknown location and was later found inside a vehicle. Their condition is unknown.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said they have not transported anyone.

As of 11:45 p.m., eastbound lanes of I-395 remained closed between Biscayne Boulevard and I-95.

