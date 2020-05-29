Eastbound lanes of I-395 shut down near I-95 after fatal shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 395 near I-95 in Miami after, they said, one person was found shot inside a vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol, City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at approximately 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, they are assisting FHP with a shooting investigation that ended along the eastbound lanes of I-395.

Investigators said one person was shot at an unknown location and was later found inside a vehicle. The driver later succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased person.

City of Miami crime scene detectives are currently on the scene investigating.

Officials have set up a mobile post in the westbound lanes of I-395.

Heavy delays are in the area. Those traveling northbound and southbound on I-95 will be able to access I-395.

As of 7:30 a.m., eastbound lanes of I-395 remain closed between Biscayne Boulevard and I-95.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.