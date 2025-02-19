MIAMI (WSVN) - All eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway have reopened after an emergency inspection of an overhead bridge support structure near Interstate 95, officials said.

The Florida Department of Transportation conducted the inspection near Northwest 17th Avenue, which temporarily shut down the expressway.

Engineers have cleared the structure, and traffic is flowing normally.

Drivers are advised to remain cautious as congestion may take time to ease.

