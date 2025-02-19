MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation has closed the eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway for an emergency inspection of an overhead bridge support structure near Interstate 95.

Detours are in place at Northwest 17th Avenue, directing motorists through Southwest 1st Street and South Miami Avenue to access I-95, Biscayne Boulevard, and the MacArthur Causeway.

Officials urge drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

No timeline has been given for the reopening.

