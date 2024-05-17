MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic in Miami is about to become a little more hectic due to a closure for a years-long project by the Florida Department of Transportation to reconstruct the eastbound 836, also known as the Dolphin Expressway, to Interstate 95 connection.

The lanes will be fully closed starting Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. The closures will repeat on Saturday night from 10 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Beginning Sunday, nightly closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. though Thursday, May 24.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect delays.

