MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic in Miami is about to become a little more hectic due to a closure for a years-long project by the Florida Department of Transportation to reconstruct the I-395 corridor from SR-836, I-395 interchange to the MacArthur Causeway Bridge.

“We’re going to need to implement closures of Eastbound 836 starting at Northwest 17th Avenue. This will also include the closures of the eastbound entrance ramp from Northwest 12th Avenue,” said Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson Oscar Gonzalez.

The lanes will be fully closed starting Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 9 a.m. The closures will repeat on Saturday night from 10 p.m. until Sunday at 8 a.m.

Beginning Sunday, nightly closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. though Thursday, May 24.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and expect delays.

A map by the FDOT shows where drivers will detour.

Drivers going eastbound will exit at Northwest 17th Avenue, turn left at Southwest 1st Street, and continue going east onto Southeast 1st Street. Then, go left to head north on Biscayne Boulevard and pick up at I-395 East.

The beginning phases of the $802 million construction project can already be seen on the Dolphin Expressway near Loandepot Park.

According to FDOT, this project will make roadways safer, and include a signature bridge, which would redefine Miami’s skyline.

“We’re going to start construction of overhead structure on eastbound state road 836, just west of I-95, as you can see in this picture here,” said Gonzalez.

