MIAMI (WSVN) — Early voting is now underway in the City of Miami, and officials have expanded the number of polling locations ahead of the upcoming elections.

The city announced three new early voting sites for the Nov. 2025 elections, giving voters additional options to cast their ballots. The new locations include the Carrie P. Meek Senior and Cultural Center, the Legion Memorial Park Community Center, and the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Early voting is open now and runs through Nov. 2. Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 4.

City officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the extended early voting period to avoid long lines on Election Day.

