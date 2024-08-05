MIAMI (WSVN) - Early voting in Miami-Dade County for the upcoming primary election begins Monday.

Registered voters can go to any of the 23 sites throughout the county until Sunday, Aug. 18.

On Election Day, Aug. 20, voters must go to their assigned precinct.

As for Broward County, early voting in begins this coming Saturday and runs through Aug. 18.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters registered with a political party may only vote in their respective party’s primary election.

For more information on early voting in Miami-Dade County, click here. For Broward County, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.