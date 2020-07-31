Early voting for Miami-Dade, Broward to begin soon

MIAMI (WSVN) - You’ll soon be able to cast your ballot for the upcoming Aug. 18 primary.

Early voting in Miami-Dade starts Monday, Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 16.

Broward County begins a week later on Aug. 8 and goes until Aug. 16 as well.

Remember, voters can go to any of the polling places, unlike election day when they must go to their assigned precinct.

For a list of precinct times and locations, go to these links:

