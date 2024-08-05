MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) -– Early voting for Miami-Dade County residents kicks off today, offering voters the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the official election day.

From Monday, August 5, to Sunday, August 18, early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23 convenient sites across the county. On Election Day, August 20, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.

This election cycle includes several significant races. Miami-Dade residents will vote for the newly established sheriff’s position, a role contested by 11 Republican and four Democratic candidates. This marks the first time since 1966 that the county will elect a sheriff, a position responsible for overseeing law enforcement operations countywide.

Another key race is for Miami-Dade County Mayor. Incumbent Daniela Levine Cava, a Democrat, faces five Republican challengers and one independent contender. The mayoral race, though officially non-partisan, is drawing considerable attention.

Statewide, the U.S. Senate race is also a focal point, with incumbent Senator Rick Scott seeking re-election against two Republican challengers. The Democratic primary is crowded with five candidates, alongside five independent contenders.

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballots and research the candidates and issues ahead of time.

Early voting locations, such as the Coral Gables Branch Library, Florida International University, and the John F. Kennedy Library, are equipped with secure ballot intake stations for those who prefer to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots.

For more information on early voting locations and hours, visit the Miami-Dade County Elections Department website.

