(WSVN) - Volunteers in South Florida gave back to their community on Saturday with an early Thanksgiving banquet.

The Caring Place, also known as Miami Rescue Mission, hosted these banquets in Miami and Hollywood.

The events offered holiday meals, check-ups and even haircuts to those experiencing homelessness and hunger.

Volunteers served more than 2,000 meals, as well as distributed clothes and hygiene kits.

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