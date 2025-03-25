MIAMI (WSVN) - The massive electronic music festival returns on Friday in Downtown Miami.

As crews set up the stage, residents should expect traffic delays and road closures around Biscayne Park.

Officials will be redirecting traffic on Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast First Street to Northeast Second Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Access to PortMiami will remain open on Northeast Fifth Street.

The Metromover and Metrorail will run until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and until midnight Sunday.

Tickets for each night have sold out.

