SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the midst of a bustling five-day holiday shopping weekend, eager shoppers kicked off their spree on Thursday night, fueled by the joys of a Thanksgiving feast.

“After they finished eating, they come over to that food off!” shared one shopper.

With a number of items on their shopping lists, ranging from electric toothbrushes to air fryers and TVs, shoppers were united by one common thread—the holiday deals.

“I’m trying to get an electric toothbrush,” said one shopper.

“For spoons. An air fryer. We also bought a TV,” said another shopper.

However, regardless of the items on their lists, the real draw for consumers, according to the National Retail Federation, lies in the unbeatable deals and a sense of tradition.

“It makes me feel fantastic. I know the deals are good, and I look forward to it,” shared a satisfied shopper.

As shoppers readied themselves to spend, expectations loomed for a record-breaking holiday season.

While some left with their sought-after big-ticket items, others took their time to ponder and test products before committing.

Many left with full carts, but above all, full hearts, having spent quality time with family during the Thanksgiving holiday.

