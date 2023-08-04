MIAMI (WSVN) - Themba Gorimbo, the dedicated UFC fighter known for his relentless commitment to training, has traded the gym floors for a new place to call his own, all thanks to an unexpected act of kindness from his idol, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Themba, got to meet him when Johnson flew to Florida to meet him.

Johnson, often referred to as “The Rock,” had initially told planned to meet up with his friend, Jay, at his Miami apartment. Little did Gorimbo know that this meetup would lead to a life-changing moment.

Upon arriving at the location, Johnson was met with a heartwarming surprise — framed family photos adorned the walls, and the realization struck that this was no ordinary apartment; it was Gorimbo’s new residence.

In a YouTube video, Gorimbo can be heard saying, “Isn’t that cool? Is that like Sadio Mane? Oh, it’s my family, oh my god.” Johnson, clearly moved by the significance of the occasion, responded, “I don’t know anybody who lives here. I wanted to come, I wanted to bring you here, I wanted to look you in the eye, tell you welcome home, thank you.”

The emotional connection between the fighter and his idol was solidified by a shared understanding of the challenges Gorimbo had faced. Johnson became inspired by Gorimbo’s remarkable journey, from arriving in the country with just $7 dollars to his name to now having a place he can truly call home.

