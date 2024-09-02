CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dwayne Johnson, also know as The Rock, gifted students at the University of Miami with products to sample from his skincare line.

The star shared a video of students at the university sampling some of his Papatui men’s skincare and men’s grooming products.

The students were thrilled and raved about the products as they tested them out.

“Oh this is very nice.”

“Really Good, good.”

“Their products are amazing.”

“There’s definitely a difference.”

“This is fire. Yeah I like it I like it.”

“Thank you the Rock, thank you.”

Johnson called the experience a “cool full circle moment.”

He attended the University of Miami and graduated in 95.

He also gave the students a little piece of advice by telling them to work hard, have fun, and don’t get intoxicated on Thursday nights because there’s class on Friday.

