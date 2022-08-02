(WSVN) - A case of suspected tax fraud has been put to an end.

Leandro Gonzalez, 26, and 50-year-old Juan Mendieta have been arrested.

Investigators said the duo owns an accounting firm and falsified information on clients IRS returns so the refunds would be sent to their bank.

They face several charges including organized scheme to defraud, money laundering and grand theft.

