MIAMI (WSVN) - A dumpster went up in flames Wednesday and police said someone lit it intentionally.

Police investigated the case of arson in Miami this morning.

It happened near Southwest 8th Street and Tamiami Trail.

The dumpster fire shutting down power to two businesses after it spread to an electrical meter.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.