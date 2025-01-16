MIAMI (WSVN) - A dump truck snagged several power lines and caused some power lines to come down in Miami, leading to road closures that began in the middle of rush hour and lasted well into the night.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the stalled dump truck with used cardboard boxes in the truck bed early in the afternoon.

Fellipe Cardoso, a business owner who witnessed the collision, described what occurred.

“I did see the truck drive by, and the top of it caught wind of the power lines — I don’t know if the power line was too low or the truck was too high — and it just trickled down,” he said. “It pulled one of the power lines, and all of the power poles started coming down one by one, and then we lost power.”

The crash shut down Northeast 82nd Street from Biscayne Boulevard to North Miami Avenue for hours.

Northeast Second Avenue was also closed between 80th Terrace and 82nd Terrace, officials said.

Officials said several businesses have closed for the rest of the day.

Florida Power & Light crews were seen cleaning up the area. Another set of work crews were seen trying to pull out a power pole that broke from the crash.

FPL officials said about 200 homes are being affected.

Miami Fire officials said power should be restored soon.

The vehicle has since been towed away.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers going eat and west were re-directed onto 79th Street while those going north and south were re-directed north and south.

As of 10 p.m., crews were still working late into the night to get the power restored.

At around 11:30 p.m., the roads were reopened to traffic.

