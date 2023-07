NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck involving a dump truck led to some traffic headaches in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The dump truck crashed into a light pole near Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

The pole fell, blocking several lanes.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.