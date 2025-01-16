MIAMI (WSVN) - A dump truck struck an electrical post in Miami, leading to road closures in the middle of rush hour.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the stalled dump truck with used cardboard boxes in the truck bed early in the afternoon.

Fellipe Cardoso, a business owner who witnessed the collision, described what occurred.

“I did see the truck drive by, and the top of it caught wind of the power lines — I don’t know if the power line was too low or the truck was too high — and it just trickled down,” he said. “It pulled one of the power lines, and all of the power poles started coming down one by one, and then we lost power.”

The crash shut down Northeast 82nd Street from Biscayne Boulevard to North Miami Avenue.

Northeast Second Avenue is also closed between 80th Terrace and 82nd Terrace, officials said.

Officials said several businesses have closed for the rest of the day.

Florida Power & Light crews were seen cleaning up the area. Another set of work crews were seen trying to pull out a power pole that broke from the crash.

FPL officials said about 200 homes are being affected.

Miami Fire officials said power should be restored sometime this evening.

The vehicle has since been towed away.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers traveling westbound in the area are being rerouted through the back of a shopping center to 79th Street to make a right and get on Interstate 95.

To avoid this traffic mess altogether, head south to 62nd Street or north to 96th Street in Miami Shores and make your way around the incident.

It remains unclear what led to the crash.

