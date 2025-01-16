MIAMI (WSVN) - A dump truck crashed with an electrical post in Miami, leading to road closures in the middle of rush hour.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered abover the stalled dump truck with used cardboard boxes in the truck bed.

It appears the truck collided against some power lines, shutting down Northeast 82nd Street from Biscayne Boulevard to North Miami Avenue.

Northeast Second Avenue from 80 Terrace to 82 Terrace is also closed, officials said.

Florida Power & Light officials said Northeast First Avenue to Fourth Avenue are inaccessible from 82nd Street.

Officials said several businesses will close for the rest of the day.

FPL crews were seen cleaning up the area.

About 200 people are being affected.

Miami Fire officials said power should be restored within the hour.

No injuries have been reported.

It remains unclear what led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.