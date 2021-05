NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck was caught on video by Only In Dade getting entangled in phone and power lines in Northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened along Northwest 47th Street and 37th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Power crews were called to the area to make repairs.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.