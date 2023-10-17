NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews tackled a blaze on the Dolphin Expressway on Tuesday morning as it caused serious delays near Northwest 92nd Avenue.

Just before 7 a.m., dramatic scenes unfolded on State Road 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade, as fire crews converged around a dump truck-like vehicle engulfed in smoke, causing extensive traffic backup. Fire units were visible at the scene, battling fierce flames and thick smoke.

According to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR), there were no transports required and crews remained on the scene as they are managing the situation.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated that the eastbound State Road 836 was temporarily shutdown but travel lanes are limited as crews clear the scene.

Around 11 a.m., FHP officials said all lanes were reopened to traffic. Officials said a mechanical issue is to blame for the blaze.

