HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dump truck driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus collided with the dump truck in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to West First Avenue and 62nd Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, no children were hurt as a result of the crash.

The dump truck was occupied by at least three people. The truck driver was ejected while others may have been hurt, according to officials.

The truck driver was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The truck driver’s condition and details on how the crash occurred remain unclear.

