HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaping truck driver was taken to the hospital after an occupied school bus collided with the truck in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to West First Avenue and 62nd Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Hialeah Fire, there were 15 children between the ages of 6 and 7 inside the bus. Three children were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver and the other children had minor injuries.

The truck was occupied by three men. Two men were ejected while the other one was trapped inside the truck and had to be extricated.

The trapped man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

The man’s condition and details on how the crash occurred remain unclear.

