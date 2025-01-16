MIAMI (WSVN) - A dump truck crashed with an electrical post in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the area of 82nd Street and Northeast Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Traffic and business is closed in the area as multiple power lines are down.

The area of Northeast First Avenue to Fourth Avenue is inaccessible to traffic, according to Florida Power & Light.

Officials said several businesses will close for the rest of the day.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

