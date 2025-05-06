WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a dump truck and multiple vehicles shut down westbound traffic on Tamiami Trail, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred along Southwest Eighth Street near Gator Park in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people were injured in the crash. Two adults were transported as trauma alerts to the West Trauma Center, while a third adult was treated and released at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Eastbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile, but has temporarily re-opened.

Westbound lanes remain closed at Southwest Eighth Street and Krome Avenue.

Tow trucks have arrived to begin clearing the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

