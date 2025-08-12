SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released drone video that captures the takedown of a man who is accused of a sexual crime involving a teenage girl.

Sunny Isles Beach Police officers rushed 22-year-old Wilman De Jesus Martinez’s car on Collins Avenue and arrested him on Friday.

Martinez is charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

According to the arrest report, he gave a 15-year-old girl alcohol and then sexually assaulted her on the beach.

The suspect remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond and an immigration hold.

