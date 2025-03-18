Officials with the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office said they have uncovered a network of appointment scalpers that are profiting from Department of Motor Vehicles appointments.

7Investigates has learned driving schools are booking up blocks of appointments and selling them for hundreds of dollars.

According to a source, one school recently booked 70 appointments and each is being sold for around $200 or more.

Dariel Fernandez, the tax collector in Miami-Dade County, provided words of warning to drivers in South Florida.

“Never buy an appointment. Appointment is completely free. We are here to serve the residents of Miami-Dade County and I am not going to allow these people these companies doing this,” he said.

While it remains legal, Fernandez said it is working with the county to create penalties and put an end to it.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.