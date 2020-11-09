Drivers struggle to pass through flooded waters of downtown Miami following Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers in the City of Miami are struggling to get around the flooded downtown streets after Tropical Storm Eta soaked the area.

7News cameras showed the water on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 13th Street has receded a bit, but the road remains flooded.

A tow truck carried a Miami Police cruiser through the water Monday after the flood proved to be too much for it, as Tropical Storm Eta made a watery mess around many parts of Miami.

Early Monday morning, Brickell looked more like Biscayne Bay, with the intersection of Brickell Avenue and 13th Street submerged underwater for hours.

7News cameras captured several cars getting caught in the rising water, leaving some drivers stuck on their way to work.

A good Samaritan was spotted pushing a car out of harm’s way.

“As of 7 a.m. this morning, the city received roughly 50 service calls related to Eta,” said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

By noon, Brickell dried out but other parts of the city are still submerged.

Biscayne Boulevard was blocked off from 11th Street to 14th Street for most of the day due to the floodwaters, forcing many drivers to find a detour. The exit and entrance of Interstate 395 were also closed.

Suarez said that the floodwater was not the only problem caused by Eta. Trees were also knocked down by the tropical storm force winds.

“We had many trees down reported, mainly in the Edgewater area,” he said.

