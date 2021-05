MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some drivers caused early morning traffic trouble on a South Florida expressway.

Riders stopped traffic as they did “donuts” in the middle of the Palmetto in Miami Gardens, early Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear whether or not the police made any arrests.

