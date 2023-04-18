HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Broward County residents continued in their struggle for relief after days of torrential rainfall in South Florida, residents of Miami-Dade and Broward will soon find relief as gas tankers filled up and made deliveries to several gas stations following days of fuel shortages. Although the community might find gas for their cars soon, they still had to wait for hours on Tuesday.

In Hollywood, several people waited hours to fill up their vehicles, but with no success because around noon, Tuesday, gas stations were running on empty once again, but some drivers earlier in the day were able to fill up their tanks.

“I feel like I won the lotto,” said Estefania Lacoa.

Another woman said she would not have been able to get to work if she didn’t get fuel in her vehicle, but after driving around the area, she finally got lucky at a BJ’s located on Northwest 57th Avenue.

“It has been crazy,” said Lacoa. “My husband had to Uber home yesterday because he couldn’t find gas anywhere.”

She said had to drive her husband to work since his car is still without gas.

Another woman said she drove around for 20 minutes until she found fuel.

All of the gasoline that comes to Southeastern Florida comes from Port Everglades, but the flooding in the terminals caused an overflow of water in the fuel pumps.

On Monday, the Mayor of Broward County Lamar Fisher assured the community that the weekend’s gas shortage was not due to a lack of fuel, but rather, a delay caused by the recent floods that drenched South Florida.

“I think it’s also important to understand that once the flooding occurred and everything shut down for a period of time, that was 2,400 to 2,600 trucks that did not go in,” said Fisher. “So, it’s not only a supply, but it’s also a catch-up.”

County officials said the gas company’s fuel tankers are able to access the reserves at the terminals. They are also asking drivers to refrain from hoarding gasoline as there is plenty of supply coming into the gas stations.

