AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A stormy afternoon caused some cars to stall out and several streets to flood across Miami-Dade County.

The rainy conditions persisted for hours Friday, causing many drivers to roll through flooded roadways.

Traffic was backed up as cars moved cautiously through the flooded intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 191st Street in Aventura. Authorities had the intersection blocked off earlier in the day due to the standing water.

Cellphone video out of North Miami showed another driver going slowly through a street completely submerged.

Another South Florida resident recorded video near the Adrianne Arsht Center in downtown Miami that showed two cars that appeared to be stalled out in the middle of the flooded street.

In a second video from downtown Miami, water could be seen bursting out of a manhole cover on the sidewalk, caused by the intense, sustained rainfall over the afternoon.

The gloomy weather also caused some damage in Wynwood.

A tree near Northeast Second Avenue and 27th Street was knocked down by rain, toppling onto a nearby truck.

Officials had to move the snapped tree to the sidewalk to partially reopen the roadway.

Authorities warn people looking to head out during the rainy conditions to ensure their vehicle’s lights are on and to drive with caution.

Miami Police posted a reminder on social media that even driving through just six inches of water can make it easier for a driver to lose control of their vehicle.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.