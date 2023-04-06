MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency vehicles on the eastbound MacArthur Causeway blocked all lanes due to a severe crash, Thursday morning.

The road is closed between Biscayne Boulevard and Alton Road as police investigate the scene.

Heavy delays are evident in the area, stretching all the way back toward Interstate 95.

Drivers seeking alternate routes may use the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway.

