CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into multiple cars in Coral Gables after suffering a medical episode, police said.

According to Coral Gables Police, the crash happened in the area of Southwest 37th Avenue and Fifth Terrace, Thursday morning.

The crash impacted about seven cars, including a pickup truck that plowed through the outer wall of a home.

Investigators said only the driver who suffered the medical episode was taken to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.